Provident Trust Co. Purchases 23,487 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 9.2% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $373,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 130.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,625 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.16 and a 200-day moving average of $293.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

