The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after buying an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

