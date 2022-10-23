ERn Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $190.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.36. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

