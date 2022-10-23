Comerica Bank Purchases 525 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,804 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

