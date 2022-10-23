BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 63.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 22,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in BCE by 24.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 96,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 266,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 55.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BCE by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

BCE stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

