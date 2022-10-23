Lincoln National Corp Has $481,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.77.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.