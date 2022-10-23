Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.63.

LULU stock opened at $298.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.38 and its 200-day moving average is $311.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

