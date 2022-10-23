Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 90,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $61.85 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

