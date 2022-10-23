Comerica Bank Sells 1,608 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $117.61 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

