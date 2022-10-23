Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 100,718 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,718 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.