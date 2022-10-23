Aigen Investment Management LP Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 164,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 92,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Insider Activity

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.