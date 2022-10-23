Comerica Bank Sells 7,621 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 335.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 440.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.57.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.