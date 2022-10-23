Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $50.41 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

