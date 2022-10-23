Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Albemarle by 75.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Up 5.7 %

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $270.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.69.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

