Xponance Inc. Sells 48,694 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,694 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

NYSE OMC opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.