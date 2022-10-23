Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.