Xponance Inc. Buys 6,460 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after acquiring an additional 635,049 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,796,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

