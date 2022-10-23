Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Flower City Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 357,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

