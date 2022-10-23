Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 160,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 270,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 255.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.03.

XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $106.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

