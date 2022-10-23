EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,066 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.