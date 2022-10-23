1,279 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 57,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Essent Group Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

