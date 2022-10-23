Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $239.37 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

