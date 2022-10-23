US Bancorp DE Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,638 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 189,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 103,447 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.17.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $145.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

