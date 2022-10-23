CX Institutional Sells 841 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

