CX Institutional Sells 1,908 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Best Buy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Best Buy by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,119,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $63.77 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

