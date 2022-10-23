CX Institutional Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,209,000 after purchasing an additional 473,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $190.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

