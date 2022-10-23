Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dover were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 43,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dover by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 34,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 27,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.74. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.27.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.