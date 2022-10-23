The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.95.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.3 %

SHW opened at $207.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

