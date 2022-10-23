CX Institutional Purchases New Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 244.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,548 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Insider Activity

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAD stock opened at $185.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.79. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.90 by ($0.82). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.66 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.