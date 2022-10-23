CX Institutional Makes New Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

