RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 23,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.5 %

CVX stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.03. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

