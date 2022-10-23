CX Institutional Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DVN opened at $74.29 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.50.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.74.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

