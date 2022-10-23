Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $516,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.03. The company has a market cap of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

