Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New $418,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

