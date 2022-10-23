Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 101 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $32,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

NYSE CNI opened at $112.82 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

