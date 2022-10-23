CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Decreased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,197 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

