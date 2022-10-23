Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 23,854 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 23,854 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.