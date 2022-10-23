Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.74 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

