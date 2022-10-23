Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

