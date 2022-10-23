Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

