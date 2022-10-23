Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 21,854 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,570 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

