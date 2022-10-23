Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $270,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

