Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,726,000 after acquiring an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 664.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 417,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after acquiring an additional 362,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.50 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

