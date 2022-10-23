Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 47,908 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,265,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,488,000 after acquiring an additional 197,650 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

