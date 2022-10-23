Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 10,455 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3,485.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

