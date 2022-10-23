Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Weibo were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 171.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Weibo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.51.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

