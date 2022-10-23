Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.11% of Radware worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Radware by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

