Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $904,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 666.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.