Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $905,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,141 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

