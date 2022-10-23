Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Humana were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 12.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Humana by 10.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 1.0 %

HUM opened at $510.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $492.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

